Three-quarters of Labour voters unhappy at Trump victory, poll reveals

Three-quarters of Labour voters are unhappy at Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, latest polling has revealed.

A survey by YouGov found that 75% of Labour supporters were either fairly or very unhappy at the result in America, with only ten percent happy at Trump returning to the White House in January.

Amongst other parties, 79% of Liberal Democrat voters expressed unhappiness at the election result, compared to 51% of Conservatives and just 22% of Reform UK voters.

READ MORE: Liam Byrne: ‘Trump’s victory is a warning to Britain and Europe – fix inequality or populists will win’

More than two-thirds of Labour supporters (72%) also thought Trump’s election would be bad for Britain, compared to just nine percent who thought his second term would be good for the UK.

However, Labour voters were divided on how much of an impact Trump’s election would have on their life, with 40% believing his return would not affect them very much and 40% thinking it would affect them either a fair amount or a lot. Only seven percent thought it would not affect them at all.