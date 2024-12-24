The King’s Speech quiz 2024: How well do you know the bills Labour put forward?

Labour’s return to power this summer gave the party the chance to implement its own legislative agenda for the first time in almost a decade and a half – the start of which was presented in this government’s first King’s Speech.
Ministers didn’t phone it in, presenting 40 bills on all manner of topics from transport to immigration and much more.
Test your knowledge of the speech in our quiz here:
If the quiz makes you want to swot up on your party’s legislative programme, the comprehensive briefing here is well worth a read. Don’t cheat, though!
