What are Labour MPs reading, watching and listening to this Christmas?

As parliament winds down for Christmas, Labour MPs can look back over a triumphant year that saw the party returned to power after 14 years. Many will now be looking to enjoy a well earned break. In our end of year survey of Labour MPs, we asked what they would be reading, watching and listening to over the Christmas break. Richard Baker Mrs Pulaska and Other Stories by my favourite short story writer Christopher Burns, and I will be watching Wolf Hall, an outstanding drama which exemplifies the importance of the BBC. David Burton-Sampson Gavin and Stacey – the final one! Plus I will be catching up on House of Dragon as I was watching season two as the general election was called! Anneliese Midgley I have been reading Muriel Sparks novels this year in chronological order so probably a couple of them.

Callum Anderson

I’m really looking forward to having some time over Christmas to return to my neglected pile of things to read and watch. I’d like to get properly stuck into Bill Clinton’s ‘Citizen: My Life After the White House’. One thing I have made the time for is to listen to ‘Parliament Matters’.

It’s been a great crash course in learning the minutiae of how Parliament works and specifically how laws are made – as well as a historical overview of key moments in Parliament. And like most of us, I’m looking forward to sitting in front of the telly with my family for the final episode of Gavin and Stacey. I’ve promised myself that I’ll watch re-watch the John Prescott episode too. He was such a good sport for doing that cameo and he will be missed.

Sam Rushworth

Reading: Rory Stewart’s Politics on the Edge; Watching “Your Christmas or Mine” and “the Nativity” = brilliant English script writing. Listening to.. obviously Michael Buble’s Christmas and probably some old albums through the years.

David Smith It’s a bit of a family tradition to watch certain movies in the run-up to Christmas. The two stalwarts are It’s a Wonderful Life and Christmas with the Kranks. On Christmas Day, we normally have Carols from Kings on in the background. On Hogmanay, Later with Jools Holland remains a given for us. Kirsty McNeill A local member gifted me her original copy of Jennie Lee’s My Life With Nye and I’m hoping to finish that. There’s also a copy of Russell Galbraith’s Without Quarter, a biography of Tom Johnston that I’ve been meaning to mine for tips ever since joining the Scotland Office.

