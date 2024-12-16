District councils face axe in major local government overhaul

District councils face being scrapped and more elected mayors could be introduced under major local government reforms set to be unveiled today.

Areas covered by two-tier local authorities – which have county councils and smaller district councils – could be made to merge into single councils in a bid to streamline England’s regional government, the BBC has reported.

The proposals in a white paper due to be published today could represent the biggest shake-up of local government in England for half a century.

Under the current system, two-tier authorities see county councils responsible to services such as education and social care, while district councils deal with other services including planning applications and bin collections.

Some areas – especially big cities – are instead covered by unitary authorities, which see all local authority services managed by one council.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner will pledge to make devolution the “default position of government” in a speech today, the BBC further reported.

The white paper is also expected to pave the way for the creation of more directly elected mayors – and grant extra powers over planning to England’s regional mayors.

Devolution is about giving local leaders the tools – and the trust – they need to forge their areas’ futures. We're giving power back to communities. And nobody is more excited about it than I am.

Responding to the white paper, Local Government Association Chair Councillor Louise Gittins said: “In a very centralised country, moving funding and power from Whitehall to local leaders is needed, but it must be done in a way where empowered councils and the communities they serve are at the heart of decision-making.

“Reforms in this white paper will have a significant impact on every council and community. While our members are – and always have been – open to change, we remain clear that local government reorganisation should be a matter for councils and local areas to decide.”

