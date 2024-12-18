WASPI women pension decision: Which Labour MPs have spoken out?

The government’s “extremely difficult” decision not to promise compensation for women affected by changes to the state pension age has sparked a growing backlash, with at least a dozen Labour MPs speaking out publicly already – including some newly elected this year.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall told the Commons paying up to £10.5 billion in compensation would not be a “fair or proportionate use” of taxpayers’ money, saying the last government had not left “a single penny” aside for such measures.

She said the “great majority” of women knew the state pension age was increasing, and sending letters earlier would “not have made a difference for most”. She said the government would still support affected women more widely through its pledge to protect the pensions triple lock, cut waiting lists and other measures.

But several MPs – not only from the left of the party – were quick to speak out against the decision on Tuesday publicly, and more have voiced their alarm privately to journalists and ministers. One told LabourList: “I’m devastated by the announcement yesterday. I stood with the WASPI women all of the way and the government needs to change course on this fast.”

For more from LabourList, follow us on Bluesky, Threads, X,Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.

Many Labour MPs have previously signalled their support for Women Against State Pension Increase (WASPI) campaigners.

Opposition parties and campaigners have also called the decision a “betrayal”, and the SNP’s Westminster group leader Stephen Flynn said there “must be a Commons vote”.

It raises the prospect of Labour MPs potentially being forced to vote for or against the government on opposition motions, as they have over other thorny issues such as winter fuel payments, Gaza, the two-child benefit cap and farming inheritance tax reforms.

We are keeping a rolling tally of MPs who have criticised the government’s decision in public via social media, the Commons, media interviews or elsewhere. We may not have spotted everyone, so if you see or know of any, please get in touch to flag them at [email protected].

List of MPs who have spoken out over the government’s decision

SIGN UP: Get the best daily roundup and analysis of Labour news and comment in our newsletter