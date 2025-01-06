Minister ‘disappointed’ by poll claiming 1 in 4 Labour voters regret backing party

A Labour minister has said it is “disappointing to hear” new polling data that suggests one in four voters who backed the party last year now regret their decision.

Speaking on LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Health Minister Karin Smyth noted Labour had an “awful inheritance” but added the party knows “delivery is what matters.”

Polling data from think tank More in Common found that 24 percent of Labour’s 2024 backers regret their vote, against 65 percent who do not.

Smyth said: “That’s disappointing to hear but we’re just six months in.

“We know the awful inheritance that we have to deal with, and things like today, delivering on those waiting lists, those are the things that matter, more money in people’s pockets, better lives, better education for their children and crucially getting those waiting lists down, and people being able to see a GP.”

More in Common’s data also suggested that Labour’s move to cut the winter fuel allowance for some pensioners has had damaging cut through with voters.

Of the 2,015 people surveyed, 72% say it is at least as damaging for Labour as Partygate was for the Tories.

In addition, 59% said the same was the case about inheritance tax for farms, and 53 percent for the decision not to compensate WASPI women.

