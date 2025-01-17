Activist abused in viral clip vows to keep canvassing as party figures rally around

A London Labour activist has said a viral video of him being abused while canvassing hasn’t “in any way” affected his enthusiasm for representing the party.

In a clip shared by a self-declared Reform UK supporter that has seen 3.6m views on X, the clip shows the canvasser, John, being shouted at by another man who said Labour had “f***ed this country right up”. He called the activist “Labour scum”.

The person who posted the video on social media denied they were the man featured in it.

Speaking exclusively to LabourList, John, who asked us not to use his second name, praised the “extraordinary” flood of support he had received after the viral clip surfaced of the incident last August.

An experienced canvasser, he said he had not let the incident affect his enthusiasm for representing the party.

“Although I was a bit thrown at the time, it hasn’t in any way affected my enthusiasm for representing the party and I have carried on as previously.

“In the heat of the moment, I stuck with the principles I always adhere to on the doorstep: be positive, polite and professional, and if they don’t want to talk to you, thank them and go – well, he certainly didn’t want to talk to me!”

Despite his positive attitude, John said the appearance of the video on X, months after the incident had occurred, was an “unwelcome surprise”.

“The appearance of the recording on X months after was an unwelcome surprise, but I have received such a huge flood of support from Orpington Constituency Labour Party, the Bromley Labour family and Labour members far and wide. That warmth has been extraordinary.”

He added he was “grateful” to national executive committee Abdi Duale and Medway council leader Vince Maple for supporting him on X.

Duale was among those who took to social media to voice their support for John, posting on X: “Solidarity with John.

“The majority of Labour party members are volunteers who give up their spare time to canvass locally because they care deeply about their local communities.

“Shame on this individual, and I hope this doesn’t put John off from continuing to be a local legend.”

Maple also thanked John for his time canvassing for Labour and said: “Hard-working volunteers and activists are what makes the British political system work.”

One Labour councillor, Lloyd Duddridge, also offered to buy John a drink and shared his “huge respect for anyone who canvasses from any party”.

