Labour’s ‘most left- and right-wing MPs’: See where yours ranks on pollsters’ list

A study claims to show Labour’s most left-wing and right-wing MPs, based on a survey of councillors’ perceptions of their politics.

Figures based on two surveys of more than 1,000 councillors by Survation, Royal Holloway University of London and UK in a Changing Europe placed MPs from Labour and other parties on a left-right scale based on their views on both economic and social issues, with zero being the most left and 100 being the most right.

The average score given to Labour MPs was 40, with the average Conservative MP scoring 67, the average Liberal Democrat MP 42, the average Green MP 28 and the average Reform UK MP 74.

We have turned the study into a searchable list with a ranking for each Labour MP below, where you can see how your MP fares.

Questions over the validity or usefulness of some individual rankings seem inevitable in any such survey however, and one MP called the results for them “baffling”.

Councillors suggested Labour MP for Nottingham East Nadia Whittome was the most left-wing MP in Parliament with a score of 18.8, closely followed by fellow Labour MPs Bell Ribeiro-Addy (20.7) and Diane Abbott (20.9). Whittome was not immediately available for comment.



The most right-wing MP in Parliament, according to councillors at least, is former Home Secretary and Conservative MP for Fareham Suella Braverman, with a score of 80.9.

Labour was found to contain the widest range of MPs’ perceived positions, with three of the party’s MPs appearing to ideologically overlap with some of the more liberal of Conservative MPs.

Among the Cabinet, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner was ranked as the most left-wing, with a score of 34.5, with Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall seen as the most right with a score of 48.8.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer received a score of 46.9 in the study, placing him to the right of the average Labour MP.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch was also found to be on the right of her party, with a score of 75.4.

Professor Chris Hanretty, one of the researchers involved in the project, said that the results “show a paradox” in the House of Commons.

“There’s a huge left-wing majority in this Parliament, but both parties’ leaders are drawn from the right wing of their parties – and at the moment seem to be paying more attention to developments on the right.”

However, Labour’s most ‘right-wing’ MP according to the study, Imogen Walker, questioned the results.



Walker, who received a score of 57.5 and was first elected in July, told LabourList: “Like every Labour MP, I want to restore our public services after 14 years of chaos and neglect under a Conservative government. I don’t know how this study was run, but I’ve never said or done anything that would support this baffling result.”

The list excludes some Labour MPs due to technical reasons with the study and includes the eight MPs currently suspended from the party.

