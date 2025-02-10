Oliver Ryan: Who is the second Labour MP caught in WhatsApp group row?

A second Labour MP has been embroiled in a row over a WhatsApp group where hateful messages were exchanged.

Oliver Ryan, MP for Burnley, was revealed as another member of the ‘Trigger Me Timbers’ private chat by the Daily Mail, posting more than 2,000 messages in the group.

The Daily Mail claims Ryan, who was first elected for the Lancashire constituency in July last year, made cruel remarks about a local Labour leader.

Ryan, who is openly gay himself, also reportedly took part in “homophobic banter”, joking about a Labour MP being gay.

He is under investigation by the Labour Party over his comments, which were made during Ryan’s time as a councillor for Tameside Council and prior to his election to Parliament.

It comes after MP for Gorton and Denton Andrew Gwynne was dismissed as a health minister and suspended from the Labour Party over his offensive comments made in the WhatsApp group, which included racist remarks about Diane Abbott and sexualised comments about Angela Rayner.

In a post on social media, Ryan apologised for his involvement in the group and said: “Between 2019 and early 2022, I was a member of a WhatsApp group by my MP and former employer Andrew Gwynne.

“Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them. I regret not speaking out at the time, and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong. I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said.

“I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that I wholeheartedly apologise.

“I will cooperate fully with the Labour Party’s investigation.”

A government source told the Daily Mail: “Oliver Ryan’s remarks were unacceptable and deeply disappointing.

“While a Labour Party investigation is already under way, the chief whip will also be speaking to him and no action is off the table.”

