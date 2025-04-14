Usdaw elects first-ever female general secretary unopposed

Retail trade union Usdaw has elected Joanne Thomas as their first-ever female general secretary.

Thomas, who was the union’s regional secretary for the North East, was elected unopposed as the successor to Paddy Lillis, who retires on July 25.

A lifelong trade unionist, Thomas started as a workplace rep for for the Labour affiliated union while working at the wholesaler makro. She was later employed by Usdaw as an area organiser in Newcastle and then regional secretary for the North East.

Thomas has also served on Labour’s national executive committee and chaired its organising committee.

She said: “It is a great honour to be elected the general secretary of Usdaw, the trade union I have been a member of all my working life. I am proud to be the first woman elected to this role.

“I’d like to thank all the members, reps and officials who have supported me over the years and have prepared me to take on the biggest role in our union.

“I am deeply committed to our members and the values that define our union. The strength of our great movement is in our members and workplace reps, their solidarity and comradeship is really important to me. That is what inspires me to seek to negotiate and campaign for change to improve lives and get a better deal for workers.

“There are many challenges ahead for Usdaw and our members. I believe I can bring strong leadership and make a real difference in my new role.”

She paid tribute to Lillis’ time as general secretary and said: “Paddy has an incredible record of service and led the union through very difficult times. He has been a real inspiration and mentor.”

‘I couldn’t think of anyone better to lead our union’

Thomas had been the successor of choice for Lillis as he retires in the summer. Reflecting on her election, Lillis said: “She is a first rate official and I couldn’t think of anyone better to lead our union and be a strong voice for our members.

“There are many difficult challenges ahead for the retail industry and our members are still being squeezed by the cost of living. I know Joanne will do a brilliant job as our new general secretary.”

