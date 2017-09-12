The Labour Brexit rebels

Abstained

Caroline Flint

Rosie Winterton

John Spellar

Ian Austin

Kevin Barron

Yvonne Fovargue

Helen Jones

Kevan Jones

Ged Killen

Madeleine Moon

Derek Twigg

Sir David Crausby (abstains by convention as committee co-chair for the bill)

David Hanson (abstains by convention as committee co-chair for the bill)

Anna Turley (unwell)

Voted for the Brexit bill

Kate Hoey

Ronnie Campbell

Frank Field

Kelvin Hopkins

John Mann

Dennis Skinner

Graham Stringer

