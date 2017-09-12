The Labour Brexit rebels
Abstained
Caroline Flint
Rosie Winterton
John Spellar
Ian Austin
Kevin Barron
Yvonne Fovargue
Helen Jones
Kevan Jones
Ged Killen
Madeleine Moon
Derek Twigg
Sir David Crausby (abstains by convention as committee co-chair for the bill)
David Hanson (abstains by convention as committee co-chair for the bill)
Anna Turley (unwell)
Voted for the Brexit bill
Kate Hoey
Ronnie Campbell
Frank Field
Kelvin Hopkins
John Mann
Dennis Skinner
Graham Stringer
