Corbynista candidate Richard Leonard triumphs in Scottish Labour leadership contest

Richard Leonard has won the race for the leadership of the Scottish Labour Party.

The MSP and former GMB organiser won out over Anas Sarwar today at the end of a turbulent week for the party.

Leonard, who was thought to have the backing of key aides to Jeremy Corbyn, picked up 56.7 per cent of the vote ahead of the 43.3 per cent achieved by Sarwar.

The race was prompted by the surprise resignation of Kezia Dugdale this summer. The final few days of the contest have been overshadowed, however, by allegations against Alex Rowley, which had prompted his suspension. The interim and deputy leader “stepped aside” from his two roles on Wednesday and strongly denied claims he had sent abusive text messages to a former partner.

Rowley had been thought likely to stand in the contest to succeed Dugdale but at the end of August declared he would not be a candidate.

Leonard emerged as the early frontrunner for the top job having won a string of endorsements from trade unions including the TSSA, Usdaw and Unite.

Sarwar and Leonard fought an intense campaign but activists expressed disappointment that no female MSPs had joined the competition to replace Dugdale. The former leader was widely respected in the party but is thought to have grown weary of battles with the left of Labour in Scotland.