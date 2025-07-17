Labour campaign groups join forces to call for reinstatement of MPs

Three Labour campaign groups have joined forces for the first time to launch a petition objecting to the suspension of the whip from MPs Chris Hinchliff, Rachael Maskell, Neil Duncan Jordan and Brian Leishman.

Compass, Momentum, and Open Labour called for the immediate reinstatement of the whip to the four MPs.

It comes as a majority of LabourList readers who responded to our informal survey on the issue said the party was wrong to suspend them.

We asked LabourList readers if the government was right to suspend or sanction the seven Labour MPs?

Out of 1,161 responses, 77% of respondents said no and 19% said yes.

‘The mainstream of the party will not sit quietly’

Compass, Momentum, and Open Labour criticised the Labour leadership for turning on its backbenchers.

Luke Hurst, Political Affairs and Organising Officer at Compass said Labour needs to “rediscover its moral purpose and reset its relationship” with its critics.

‘That’s why Compass coordinated this call for the reinstatement of the whip, with the backing of Open Labour and Momentum.

“The party should not disregard the strength of feeling about this decision. The mainstream of the party will not sit quietly whilst No 10 turns on its own backbenchers for defending Labour values.”

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.

A Momentum spokesperson said suspending the whip wad a “desperate act from a failing government”.

“This crackdown on dissent is a pathetic response to dire poll ratings and threatens to tear apart the Labour Party.

“We’re joining Compass and Open Labour in opposing this petty and authoritarian move.”

A spokesperson for Open Labour described suspending MPs who voted against welfare and disability cuts as “pointless”.

“The Government accepted it got it wrong and conceded – it should realise that its best friends are those who stop it making mistakes.

“Labour needs to trade in short-sighted, silly suspensions for urgent moves to address the cost of living crisis and pave a clear, positive path to the 2029 general election.”

Note this informal survey was carried out by LabourList only, and is not part of our polling series with professional pollsters Survation. It is not weighted to be more reflective of party members.