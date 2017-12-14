Troubled Watford selection kicked into new year amid row over postal ballots

The selection process for the key target seat of Watford has been postponed amid a dispute over postal ballots.

Labour officials told the constituency party to postpone its vote among members, which had been scheduled for tonight, following the final hustings.

The delay arose following complaints from several members over the handling of applications for postal votes.

Yesterday Cameron Scott, Labour’s east of England regional director, wrote to the CLP to say that a series of “procedural errors” had taken place which could not be ignored.

“Some complaints/concerns have been raised with me and other officers of the Labour Party in relation to the applications for and issue of postal ballots for the Watford Parliamentary Candidate selection,” wrote Scott.

“I have investigated these issues… It is my view that while attempts were made to rectify mistakes in good faith by you [the CLP] and others, a number of procedural errors did occur such that cannot be ignored.”

The vote among Watford members will now take place in the new year.

It is the latest twist in the selection saga after Mike Hedges, a taxi driver and trade unionist, was added to the shortlist after being excluded initially. His supporters said the original decision had failed to reflect the nominations he had won from a string of trade unions.

A spokeswoman for Labour said: “The Labour Party is proud that local party members can participate in the democratic selection of their own local candidates. We are satisfied that selections are taking place in line with Labour’s rules and procedures.”

The fresh timetable for Watford is expected to be finalised this week.