Corbyn “sincerely sorry” for pain caused by antisemitism in Labour
Jeremy Corbyn has apologised for the “pain and hurt” caused by antisemitism found in “pockets within the Labour Party”.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Corbyn condemned antisemitism and promised to “stamp out” any form of antisemitism in and around the labour movement.
The Labour leader revealed plans to meet with representatives from the Jewish community to restore confidence in the party as one that “gives effective voice to Jewish concerns” and is “implacably opposed to antisemitism in all its forms”.
The statement comes after a Facebook comment by Corbyn in 2012 that seemed to oppose the removal of an antisemitic mural on the grounds of free expression came to light.
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]