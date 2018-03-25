Corbyn “sincerely sorry” for pain caused by antisemitism in Labour

Jeremy Corbyn has apologised for the “pain and hurt” caused by antisemitism found in “pockets within the Labour Party”.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Corbyn condemned antisemitism and promised to “stamp out” any form of antisemitism in and around the labour movement.

The Labour leader revealed plans to meet with representatives from the Jewish community to restore confidence in the party as one that “gives effective voice to Jewish concerns” and is “implacably opposed to antisemitism in all its forms”.

The statement comes after a Facebook comment by Corbyn in 2012 that seemed to oppose the removal of an antisemitic mural on the grounds of free expression came to light.