Diane Abbott will guest edit LabourList

Diane Abbott is set to guest edit LabourList over the next week.

From Monday 12th to Friday 16th March, the shadow home secretary will write the morning email and publish a handful of commissioned comment pieces a day.

Keep an eye on the website for more on the Hackney MP’s interests, including the women of Yarl’s Wood detention centre, tower block safety and local authority funding in the wake of the Grenfell fire, and the future of the Labour Party.

Contributors will cover a range of topics from the NHS and the dangers of austerity to international solidarity and the rights of EU nationals.

