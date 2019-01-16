71 Labour MPs back a People’s Vote – but issues remain unresolved

84 Labour MPs and MEPs, including shadow housing minister Roberta Blackman-Woods, joined together today to declare their public support for a fresh referendum on the UK’s EU membership. Describing no-deal as a “catastrophe”, the elected figures signed a letter urging the government to seek Article 50 extension and Labour to give people a “final say”.

Although the list of signatories was assumed by many to be the definitive directory of (71) Labour MPs supportive of another public vote, LabourList has found that a total of 88 MPs so far have declared their endorsements. This amounts to around a third of the parliamentary party. The reasons for which 17 MPs who have publicly backed the idea did not sign the letter today are unclear.

It could be that some of the dozen MPs support a ‘people’s vote’, though not the letter. It explicitly contends, for instance, that “renegotiation is not a realistic prospect”, despite it being understood that this is Jeremy Corbyn’s preferred way forward. This statement – as well as increased coverage of their viewpoint, and the possibility of being associated with Corbynsceptics – could explain why just one of the eight frontbenchers who have openly campaigned for another public vote signed the letter.

The letter also states that the public would offer “the option to stay and keep the deal that we have”. But the signatories aren’t all agreed on this issue. Seema Malholtra, who recently announced her support for the People’s Vote campaign in a joint Sunday Times article with Sir Nicholas Soames, confirmed to LabourList that she would like to see an “EEA/CU-based deal” approved by parliament before putting it to the country, along with ‘Remain’.

Her route would require breaking the parliamentary deadlock on Brexit, which goes against the arguments of some who suppose that a ‘people’s vote’ is a solution to the standstill in itself. And if MPs could come together behind a Brexit deal based on European Economic Area or customs union membership, many could be tempted to leave it at that – for now, at least.

Malholtra’s proposal gives rise to one of the questions to which the People’s Vote campaign hasn’t given a single answer: what would the ballot paper would look like? It has been widely assumed by campaigners that May’s deal would be included as an option for voters to choose in addition to ‘Remain’, as outlined in the letter. However, the crushing defeat of that deal in the Commons this week casts doubt over such a path.

Ultimately, the launch this morning shows that Labour can only make the cross-party People’s Vote campaign successful if Corbyn lends his support. This is not only due to the leader’s own reservations, and the private polling done by his office that shows it would be electorally damaging. It is also because there is a significant level of opposition amongst shadow cabinet members and would lead to the resignations of key allies.

Below is the full statement and list of signatories published today.

This is an unprecedented and perilous moment in our history. With this Tory government in chaos and with the jobs and security of our constituents on the line – we strongly support the Labour decision to reject Theresa May’s “deal”.

We were appalled at her anti-democratic moves to prevent parliament having a vote, and to run down the clock by delaying it until mid-January. This was an utterly irresponsible decision, and gambling with the jobs and livelihoods of our constituents.

The Tory government approach has been disastrous since day one. Their plans would lead to more austerity, fewer jobs and less money for our public services. This is not what anyone voted for in 2016.

We represent hugely diverse constituencies from the North to the South, from Wales to Scotland. Many of our constituencies voted to Leave in 2016. We must listen to and respond to the reasons why people did so. But we now face a moment of national crisis, where the facts and the views of many people have changed – and are continuing to change.

It is now clear renegotiation is not a realistic prospect. No deal would be a catastrophe which we must resolutely oppose. The government should seek an extension to Article 50 to provide time for Parliament to find a way forward. Theresa May has failed to bring this country back together. Labour’s conference adopted a clear policy for this situation.

We must try and remove this government from office as soon as possible. But the removal of the government and pushing for a general election may prove impossible, so we must join trade unions, our members and a majority of our constituents by then unequivocally backing the only logical option to help our country move forward: putting the decision back to the people for a final say, in a public vote, with the option to stay and keep the deal that we have.

Defeat of the Tory deal in a public vote would give us all a chance to campaign for the anti-austerity policies and a Labour government that deals with the true causes of the Brexit vote, and a reformed Europe that works for all people.

Signed:

Debbie Abrahams MP

Rushanara Ali MP

Tonia Antoniazzi MP

Luciana Berger MP

Rt Hon Margaret Beckett MP

Roberta Blackman-Woods MP

Ben Bradshaw MP

Karen Buck MP

Chris Bryant MP

Ruth Cadbury MP

Ann Clwyd MP

Ann Coffey MP

Neil Coyle MP

Mary Creagh MP

Alex Cunningham MP

Janet Daby MP

Geraint Davies MP

Stephen Doughty MP

Rosie Duffield MP

Louise Ellman MP

Mike Gapes MP

Kate Green MP

Lillian Greenwood MP

John Grogan MP

Rupa Huq MP

Margaret Hodge MP

Darren Jones MP

Maria Eagle MP

Susan Elan Jones MP

Julie Elliott MP

Graham Jones MP

Liz Kendall MP

Ged Killen MP

Peter Kyle MP

David Lammy MP

Chris Leslie MP

Seema Malhotra MP

Kerry McCarthy MP

Siobhan McDonagh MP

Pat McFadden MP

Conor McGinn MP

Alison McGovern MP

Anna McMorrin MP

Catherine McKinnell MP

Madeleine Moon MP

Stephen Morgan MP

Ian Murray MP

Albert Owen MP

Bridget Phillipson MP

Jess Phillips MP

Ellie Reeves MP

Rachel Reeves MP

Joan Ryan MP

Virendra Sharma MP

Barry Sheerman MP

Gavin Shuker MP

Tulip Siddiq MP

Andy Slaughter MP

Angela C. Smith MP

Owen Smith MP

Jo Stevens MP

Wes Streeting MP

Gareth Thomas MP

Stephen Timms MP

Anna Turley MP

Chuka Umunna MP

Matt Western MP

Martin Whitfield MP

Paul Williams MP

Phil Wilson MP

Daniel Zeichner MP

MEPs

Richard Corbett MEP (Leader of EPLP / Shadow Cabinet)

Derek Vaughan MEP

Seb Dance MEP

Paul Brannen MEP

Catherine Stihler MEP

Wajid Khan MEP

Julie Ward MEP

Clare Moody MEP

John Howarth MEP

Theresa Griffin MEP

Jude Kirton Darling MEP

David Martin MEP

Mary Honeyball MEP