Best Labour leader of last decade? Corbyn, say 59% of LabourList readers

Nearly 60% of LabourList readers think Jeremy Corbyn is the best Labour leader of the last ten years, a recent survey has found.

Responding to a poll celebrating LabourList’s tenth anniversary, 2,885 readers gave their views on Labour leaders, events and campaigns since the website’s launch in January 2009.

59.5% of all those surveyed believed Corbyn to be the best leader of the last ten years, while almost 30% preferred Gordon Brown and only 10.6% opted for the incumbent’s predecessor, Ed Miliband.

The LabourList poll also found a majority of readers favoured the 2017 general election over other campaigns held since 2009, with Corbyn’s 2015 and 2016 leadership campaigns taking second and third place in their ranking.

The outcome of the snap election in 2017, which saw Labour win 40% of the vote, came third in the poll on Labour Party events, as Corbyn’s leadership election victories topped the list.

Below is a detailed breakdown of the questions and readers’ responses.

Who has been the best UK Labour Party leader of the last ten years?

Jeremy Corbyn – 59.5% (1,718) Gordon Brown – 29.9% (862) Ed Miliband – 10.6% (305)

What has been your favourite Labour Party event of the last ten years?

Jeremy Corbyn winning the 2015 leadership election – 31.8% (910) Jeremy Corbyn winning the 2016 leadership election – 31.6% (904) Winning 40% share of the vote in 2017 – 30.2% (863) Becoming the largest party in Western Europe – 22.3% (639) The 50% top tax rate introduced in 2010 – 20.6% (588) Replacing the electoral college with one-member-one-vote – 19.7% (564) Gordon Brown withdrawing forces from Iraq – 16.5% (472) “Ed Balls” tweet – 6.2% (177) Sheila from Bolton West inviting thousands from across the UK to her CLP meeting – 5.2% (148) Jennie Formby becoming general secretary – 4.7% (133) Iain McNicol becoming general secretary – 4.4% (125) Ed Miliband winning the 2010 leadership election – 4% (115) Allowing registered supporters to join – 2.8% (79) “Hell yes, I’m tough enough.” – 2.8% (79) The EdStone unveiling – 1.4% (39)

What was your favourite campaign of the last ten years?

2017 general election – 39% (1,091) Jeremy Corbyn’s 2015 leadership campaign – 16.4% (457) Jeremy Corbyn’s 2016 leadership campaign – 15.7% (440) Yvette Cooper’s 2015 leadership campaign – 4.9% (136) David Miliband’s 2010 leadership campaign – 4% (111) 2014 Scottish independence referendum – 3.8% (106) Owen Smith’s 2016 leadership campaign – 3.2% (89) Liz Kendall’s 2015 leadership campaign – 2.8% (78) Ed Miliband’s 2010 leadership campaign – 2.4% (66) 2016 EU referendum – 2.1% (60) Andy Burnham’s 2015 leadership campaign – 1.7% (48) 2011 AV referendum – 1.3% (37) Andy Burnham’s 2010 leadership campaign – 1.3% (35) Ed Balls’ 2010 leadership campaign – 0.9% (24) Diane Abbott’s 2010 leadership campaign – 0.6% (16)

Thank you to all 2,885 readers who took part in our anniversary survey.