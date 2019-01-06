Sunday shows round-up: May’s Brexit deal and 10-year NHS plan

Andrew Marr Show

Theresa May:

“I have been clear with my colleagues… Two things: One, I am not going to call a snap election, and secondly I am not going to be leading the party in to the 2022 general election” Theresa May tells #marr https://t.co/RVlA6DlwPF pic.twitter.com/pP0nNViH16

Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Leicester South:

“We are committed to voting against Theresa May’s #Brexit deal. Goodness knows whether we’ll actually have a vote on it next week given the speculation in the newspapers again” – Labour’s Jon Ashworth says https://t.co/e6R2HdKpIT #marr pic.twitter.com/LDlUzUSFAg

Ridge on Sunday

Chuka Umunna, Labour MP for Streatham and People’s Vote campaigner:

ven if you sought say to bring a different motion through changing one word, if in substance it is the same thing, under the rules of the House of Commons, you can’t just keep bringing it again and again and again.”

I do think that you have to have an option on that ballot paper that would please the likes of Peter Bone, that is a hard Brexit”, i.e. no deal. “I would say two or three [options]. I am pretty open minded about it.”

f she doesn’t hold that vote, she arguably will have misled the House of Commons and there will be moves on a cross-party basis from the backbenches to ensure that the will of the House is tested.”

On getting a fresh EU referendum: “I am not going to be disingenuous and pretend that we have the numbers for a People’s Vote.”

“The People’s Vote is your route to stop our country crashing out of the EU in a very disastrous way” – @ChukaUmunna tells #Ridge he is “open-minded” about whether a second referendum would have 2 or 3 options.

Barry Gardiner, Shadow International Trade Secretary and Labour MP for Brent North:

e would have a customs union just like there is in Mercosur in South America where each individual sovereign nation is able to determine whether a trade agreement that they conclude jointly with other countries should go ahead or not.”

If we as a new incoming Labour government were to go to Europe without [May’s] red lines, we know that we could get a different, better deal and that’s what we want to try and achieve.”

It is the responsibility of government to try and unite the country, not to divide it.”

I would have more confidence in their 10-year plan if the five-year plan that they announced in 2014 had actually been delivered on.”

“What’s your feeling on a second referendum? Would you like to see one?” – Sophy #Ridge asks @BarryGardiner about the People’s Vote, discussed by @ChukaUmunna earlier.

Pienaar’s Politics

Emily Thornberry, Shadow Foreign Secretary and Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury:

Value our free and unique service?

LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.

If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.