WATCH: Labour must compromise on Brexit too, says Lisa Nandy

Labour MP Lisa Nandy told ITV’s Peston last night that Labour should start dropping some of its own red lines on Brexit to avoid a ‘no deal’ outcome.

“It is also incumbent on the Labour Party now to start making real choices about what it is that we want,” the backbench MP said.

“There is still a debate going on within the Labour Party about whether we respect the result of the referendum or whether we have a second referendum.

“We went into the 2017 election saying that we respected the result of the referendum… My view is that that is important.”

The MP for Wigan’s constituents voted by nearly 64% to leave the EU in 2016.

.@UKLabour also need to start compromising and dropping some of their Brexit red lines in order to avoid a no deal says @lisanandy #Peston pic.twitter.com/a60qd65XeO — Peston (@itvpeston) January 30, 2019