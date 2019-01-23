WATCH: Sarah Jones on “stench of complacency” about government Grenfell response
In a question to the Prime Minister today, Labour MP and shadow housing minister Sarah Jones said there was a “stench of complacency” about the government’s response to the Grenfell Tower fire.
Jones pointed out that 19 months after the fire, 85% of towers across the country are still clad in flammable material and many council buildings do not have sprinklers.
There is a “stench of complacency” about government’s response to the Grenfell Tower fire, says Labour’s Sarah Jones, raising concerns over delays in removing flammable cladding and installing sprinklers in tower blocks#PMQs updates: https://t.co/jdD2zc2vQe @LabourSJ pic.twitter.com/h1PL74TUGu
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 23, 2019
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]