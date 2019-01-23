WATCH: Sarah Jones on “stench of complacency” about government Grenfell response

In a question to the Prime Minister today, Labour MP and shadow housing minister Sarah Jones said there was a “stench of complacency” about the government’s response to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Jones pointed out that 19 months after the fire, 85% of towers across the country are still clad in flammable material and many council buildings do not have sprinklers.

There is a “stench of complacency” about government’s response to the Grenfell Tower fire, says Labour’s Sarah Jones, raising concerns over delays in removing flammable cladding and installing sprinklers in tower blocks#PMQs updates: https://t.co/jdD2zc2vQe @LabourSJ pic.twitter.com/h1PL74TUGu

— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 23, 2019