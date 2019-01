Weekly survey: Brexit, cross-party talks, shadow cabinet

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.

This week, we want to know your thoughts on cross-party Brexit talks, Labour’s priorities and your favourite shadow cabinet members.

Answer the three questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.

 Our famous surveys are back! Answer these three questions to tell us what you think about the latest Brexit development, Labour’s priorities and the shadow cabinet.  This survey will close at 8pm on Sunday 20th January, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that. This survey is loading, please wait…