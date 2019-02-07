EU welcomes Corbyn’s Brexit letter

The EU’s Brexit coordinator has welcomed Jeremy Corbyn’s letter to Theresa May setting out five demands for Brexit.

Guy Verhofstadt said: “We cannot have an agreement with uncertainty in the UK based on majorities of six, seven, eight, nine votes in the House of Commons.

“Cross-party cooperation is the way forward and I think I can say that we welcome also the letter that Jeremy Corbyn has written today to Mrs May to offer such a cross-party exit.”

He added that those British politicians advocating ‘no deal’, which would be a “disaster on both sides of the Channel”, are “irresponsible”.

Verhofstadt also noted that Theresa May confirmed to the EU today that there will be a backstop in her deal, meaning the Prime Minister is seeking to amend rather than remove the provision.