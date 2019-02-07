EU welcomes Corbyn’s Brexit letter

The EU’s Brexit coordinator has welcomed Jeremy Corbyn’s letter to Theresa May setting out five demands for Brexit.
Guy Verhofstadt said: “We cannot have an agreement with uncertainty in the UK based on majorities of six, seven, eight, nine votes in the House of Commons.
“Cross-party cooperation is the way forward and I think I can say that we welcome also the letter that Jeremy Corbyn has written today to Mrs May to offer such a cross-party exit.”
He added that those British politicians advocating ‘no deal’, which would be a “disaster on both sides of the Channel”, are “irresponsible”.
Verhofstadt also noted that Theresa May confirmed to the EU today that there will be a backstop in her deal, meaning the Prime Minister is seeking to amend rather than remove the provision.
“We welcome the letter that Jeremy Corbyn has written to [Theresa] May” says @Europarl_EN‘s #Brexit Coordinator Guy Verhofstadt – “cross-party cooperation is the way forward”https://t.co/rxSgauVGLM pic.twitter.com/z16bfjgjw9
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 7, 2019
More from LabourList
Why Corbyn’s Brexit shift has not dashed the hopes of ‘People’s Vote’ campaigners
Owen Smith “considering” quitting Labour over Brexit
Luciana Berger refuses to rule out leaving Labour for another party