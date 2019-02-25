Labour reveals ‘five demand’ Brexit amendment – and plans to back public vote

Labour is set to table a new amendment that seeks to enshrine its five demands for Brexit – including permanent customs union membership – in law.

The proposal, which would change the UK’s negotiating position, will be voted on this week, when the government’s latest Brexit motion is presented to the Commons. It is likely to be rejected.

Jeremy Corbyn is also expected to announce to Labour MPs at the meeting tonight that the party plans to back a fresh EU referendum, either by supporting or tabling its own amendment.

It is thought that this will take place at the second meaningful vote, now taking place before 12th March.

The Labour leader will tell his parliamentary party tonight: “The Prime Minister is recklessly running down the clock, in an attempt to force MPs to choose between her botched deal and a disastrous no deal. We cannot and will not accept.

“Last week, after our visit to talk to EU officials and leaders in Brussels and Madrid, no one can be in any doubt Labour’s alternative Brexit plan is serious and credible. We are convinced our alternative, which puts jobs and living standards first, could command support in the House of Commons, bring people who voted Leave and Remain together, and be negotiated with the EU.

“That’s why we will be putting down an amendment in parliament this week setting out Labour’s plan: for a comprehensive customs union with a UK say; close alignment with the single market; guarantees on rights and standards; protection for Britain’s role in EU agencies; and a security agreement which guarantees access to the European arrest warrant and vital shared databases. And we will be calling for legislation to underpin this mandate.

“We will also be backing the Cooper-Letwin amendment to rule out a no deal outcome. One way or another, we will do everything in our power to prevent no deal and oppose a damaging Tory Brexit based on Theresa May’s overwhelmingly rejected deal.

“That’s why, in line with our conference policy, we are committed to also putting forward or supporting an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country.”

Below is the full text of Labour’s latest Brexit amendment.

That this House instructs Ministers:

(a) to negotiate with the EU for changes to the Political Declaration to secure:

i. a permanent and comprehensive customs union with the EU;

ii. close alignment with the single market underpinned by shared institutions and obligations;

iii. dynamic alignment on rights and protections;

iv. commitments on participation in EU agencies and funding programmes, including in areas such as the environment, education, and industrial regulation; and

v. unambiguous agreement on the detail of future security arrangements, including access to the European Arrest Warrant and vital shared databases;

(b) to introduce primary legislation to give statutory effect to this negotiating mandate.