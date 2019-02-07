Luciana Berger refuses to rule out leaving Labour for another party

Backbench MP Luciana Berger refused to rule out leaving Labour to join another party on ITV’s Peston last night.

Peston: “You’ve been associated with a breakaway party. True?”

Berger: “I think what the poll highlights is that there’s a disaffection with the lack of leadership we’re seeing on all sides, you know, politics at the moment isn’t working.” […]

Peston: “People will hear that you haven’t denied that there are circumstances – if Corbyn gets it wrong for you on Brexit – that you would leave the party.”

Berger: “I’m focussed on Brexit, that’s my responsibility as a constituency MP.”

Peston: “So you might?”

Berger: “My focus very much is… There’s many people that have many different challenges, not just Brexit, in terms of seeing leadership from all the main political parties.”