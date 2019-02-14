Full list of Labour rebels: Government defeated over Brexit statement

MPs have rejected Theresa May’s Brexit motion – as well as the Labour leadership’s amendment demanding an early ‘meaningful vote’ on the deal.

Labour’s motion would have imposed a deadline of 27 Feb for the Government to hold a meaningful vote on their deal – and if there’s no agreement, to let MPs decide how to proceed.

The defeat of the government’s own motion arguably makes it harder for May to secure further concessions from Brussels – throwing even more confusion into the Brexit debate.

As ever, the votes reflected internal divisions in the Labour party – with four Brexiteer Labour MPs backing the government’s Brexit motion, and 41 rebels backing the SNP’s call for a year-long extension of Article 50.

See the full list of votes below.

Amendment A: Meaningful vote by February 27

That this House welcomes the Prime Minister’s statement of 12 February 2019; reiterates its support for the approach to leaving the EU expressed by this House on 29 January 2019 and notes that discussions between the UK and the EU on the Northern Ireland backstop are ongoing.

Line 1, leave out from “House” to end and add “requires by 27 February 2019 a Minister of the Crown either (a) to move another motion under Section 13(1)(b) of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 or (b) to make a written statement declaring that there is no longer an agreement in principle in the negotiations with the European Union and to move no later than that date an amendable motion on how the Government proposes to proceed.”

MPs rejected the motion by 322 votes to 306.

There were no Labour rebels.

Just three motions were selected for debate tonight by Speaker Bercow.

Amendment I: Extending Article 50

Amendment I by the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford demands the government extend Article 50, in an effort to avoid no deal. The Lib Dems are also backing the amendment.

The amendment would have led to a significant delay to Brexit, requesting an extension of Article 50 to “no fewer than three months from 29 March 2019.”

It was resoundingly rejected by 315 votes to 93. But it was backed by a significant number of Labour MPs.

More Labour MPs voted for the SNP amendment to extend Article 50 than there are SNP MPs: pic.twitter.com/5hqgJMHfny — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) February 14, 2019

Full list of the 41 Labour rebels backing the SNP/Lib Dem amendment:

Debbie Abrahams Tonia Antoniazzi Luciana Berger Ben Bradshaw Karen Buck Ruth Cadbury Ann Clwyd Ann Coffey Neil Coyle Mary Creagh Stella Creasy Janet Daby Geraint Davies Rosie Duffield Paul Farrelly Mike Gapes Kate Green Helen Hayes Meg Hillier Dame Margaret Hodge Susan Elan Jones Ged Killen David Lammy Chris Leslie Anna McMorrin Madeleine Moon Ian Murray Albert Owen Barry Sheerman Gavin Shuker Andy Slaughter Angela Smith Owen Smith Jo Stevens Gareth Thomas Chuka Umunna Keith Vaz Catherine West Martin Whitfield Dr Paul Williams Daniel Zeichner

Amendment E: Impact assessment motion (withdrawn)

MPs were due to vote on Remainer Tory MP Anna Soubry’s motion demanding the government publish its no deal impact assessments. It had significant cross-party support.

The amendment stated that, within seven days, the government must: “Publish in full the most recent official briefing document, relating to business and trade, on the implications of a no-deal Brexit presented to Cabinet.”

But the MP withdrew the motion, after a Brexit minister, Chris Heaton-Harris, said he was happy to meet Soubry, find the information that she wants and publish it.

Anna Soubry welcomed the offer – noting that she can bring her demand back to Parliament if the government do not make good on their offer.

As we reported earlier, if Soubry’s amendment had passed, the government would have avoided a fresh vote on its statement tonight.

Government’s Brexit motion

The government’s motion read: “That this House welcomes the Prime Minister’s statement of 12 February 2019; reiterates its support for the approach to leaving the EU expressed by this House on 29 January 2019 and notes that discussions between the UK and the EU on the Northern Ireland backstop are ongoing.”

MPs have rejected it by 303 votes to 258 – a majority of 45, and therefore another resounding defeat for the government.

Four Labour MPs backed the government’s Brexit motion:

Ian Austin Kevin Barron Jim Fitzpatrick John Mann

14 Labour MPs broke the whip to reject the Labour leadership’s Brexit amendment on the 29th January – including all four who rebelled tonight.

The PM’s 12 February statement was successfully amended by Labour to take no deal off the table – a move that was unacceptable for the Tory right.

That meant the Tory European Research Group abstained this evening, clearing the way for the government’s defeat.

Theresa May was not in the chamber to respond to the defeat. Jeremy Corbyn said: “It’s surprising that the Prime Minister is not even here to hear the result of the vote,” as the Labour leader demanded she comes to the dispatch box ‘now’.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer said ‘Parliament must decide what happens next’ – avoiding mention of a fresh referendum:

The Prime Minister’s Brexit strategy has once again been defeated. She can no longer claim to have a ‘substantial and sustainable majority’ in Parliament. We can’t go on like this. Parliament must decide what happens next. https://t.co/ts092D1MiT — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 14, 2019



You can read the full list of amendments including their backers here.

See the full list of Labour rebels from the Brexit votes on the 29th January.

Josiah Mortimer is covering Sienna Rodgers while she is away.