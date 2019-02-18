WATCH: Angela Smith describes BAME people as being “a funny tin…”

Angela Smith, who has literally just quit the Labour Party citing racism, here describing BAME people as being a “funny tin…” What were you trying to say, Angela?#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/h33MNd0oet — Evolve Politics (@evolvepolitics) February 18, 2019

Angela Smith described people from the Black, Asian and minority ethnic community as being a “funny tin…” on Politics Live today.

The MP stumbled over her words as she said: “The recent history of the party I’ve just left said it’s not just about being Black or… a funny… tin… you know, different… from the BAME community, but the Jewish community equally.”

Novara Media‘s Ash Sarkar then interrupts: “A funny what?”

Smith is one of seven MPs who left the Labour Party this morning citing institutional racism as a reason for quitting.