Home

WATCH: Angela Smith describes BAME people as being “a funny tin…”

Sienna Rodgers

Angela Smith described people from the Black, Asian and minority ethnic community as being a “funny tin…” on Politics Live today.

The MP stumbled over her words as she said: “The recent history of the party I’ve just left said it’s not just about being Black or… a funny… tin… you know, different… from the BAME community, but the Jewish community equally.”

Novara Media‘s Ash Sarkar then interrupts: “A funny what?”

Smith is one of seven MPs who left the Labour Party this morning citing institutional racism as a reason for quitting.

Tags: Labour / Angela Smith /

More from LabourList