WATCH: “Our Alternative” Brexit videos by Labour frontbenchers

Although some expected the Labour Party to stop campaigning for its alternative Brexit plan while supporting another EU referendum, these “Our Alternative” video posted by senior Labour figures show that the party hasn’t given up on pushing its own deal.

This post will be updated as and when opposition frontbenchers post their versions of the video.

Labour’s alternative deal protects workers’ rights to ensure they won’t fall behind in the future. #OurAlternative pic.twitter.com/gQrbwQv18X — Laura Pidcock MP (@LauraPidcockMP) February 27, 2019

Labour’s alternative plan for Brexit safeguards jobs and industry, and ensures businesses in Britain continue to have access to vital European markets. #OurAlternative pic.twitter.com/H90oTpEy4C — Rebecca Long-Bailey (@RLong_Bailey) February 27, 2019

When Jeremy Corbyn and I recently met with European Union negotiators, they were clear that Labour’s alternative plan for Brexit is credible and could be negotiated with the EU. #OurAlternative pic.twitter.com/4yarbt2mV2 — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) February 27, 2019