WATCH: “Our Alternative” Brexit videos by Labour frontbenchers

Sienna Rodgers

Although some expected the Labour Party to stop campaigning for its alternative Brexit plan while supporting another EU referendum, these “Our Alternative” video posted by senior Labour figures show that the party hasn’t given up on pushing its own deal.

This post will be updated as and when opposition frontbenchers post their versions of the video.

