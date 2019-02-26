WATCH: Starmer on Labour’s referendum “lock”

Shadow Brexit secretary @Keir_Starmer says Labour’s people’s vote would be between “a credible leave option and remain” and he would personally vote for remain @BBCnickrobinson | #r4Today | https://t.co/MhiOGJ8gng pic.twitter.com/go6sbXLX6Q — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) February 26, 2019

Keir Starmer has said Labour’s support for another referendum would take the form of a “lock” on any Brexit deal.

Appearing on Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, the Shadow Brexit Secretary said: “If her deal gets through, then that deal is subject to… the lock of a public vote.”

He added: “The vote would have to be between a credible Leave option and Remain as the other option.”

On how he would vote in that referendum, Starmer confirmed he would vote Remain, “not least because I’ve spent two years attacking the approach of the Prime Minister, which I think has been blinkered”.

Asked whether Jeremy Corbyn would vote Remain in a fresh referendum, Starmer replied: “Jeremy will obviously speak for himself but he voted for Remain last time, and he like me has attacked the Prime Minister’s deal.”

Emily Thornberry said that the Labour leader would vote Remain when asked the same question yesterday.