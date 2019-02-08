Home

Weekly survey: Corbyn’s five demands, free movement, antisemitism

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.

Tell us what you think about Jeremy Corbyn’s five demands for Brexit, freedom of movement, antisemitism and the no confidence motions faced by Luciana Berger.

Answer the four questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.

This survey will close at 8pm on Sunday 10th February, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.

Tags: Labour / Weekly Survey / Luciana Berger / Jeremy Corbyn / Free Movement / Antisemitism / Brexit /

More from LabourList