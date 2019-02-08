Weekly survey: Corbyn’s five demands, free movement, antisemitism

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.
Tell us what you think about Jeremy Corbyn’s five demands for Brexit, freedom of movement, antisemitism and the no confidence motions faced by Luciana Berger.
Answer the four questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.
This survey will close at 8pm on Sunday 10th February, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.
More from LabourList
Council by-elections: Labour (sort of) wins one seat, loses in Tower Hamlets and Bradford
MPs express solidarity as Berger faces no-confidence vote by local party
Public vote option still on the table, Corbyn confirms to Labour members