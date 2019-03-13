13 Labour MPs voted against removing Gapes and Austin from committee

13 Labour MPs voted against removing Mike Gapes and Ian Austin, who have both left the Labour Party, from the foreign affairs committee in parliament.

On Tuesday evening, Labour put forward a motion to remove the independent MPs, and it was passed by 199 votes to 134 – a majority of 65.

The move caused controversy, as some argued that select committees should be independent, not party political. Austin described it as “vindictive”.

But commenting on the motion, a Labour spokesperson said: “Select committee and delegation places are allocated on the basis of the size of parties at the general election.

“It’s only right that the Labour Party fills its allocation – just as every other party does – and gives a voice to Labour voters in parliament.”

Austin and Gapes will be replaced by Labour MPs Conor McGinn and Catherine West on the foreign affairs committee.

It is expected that Chris Leslie, who also left Labour last month to join The Independent Group, will soon face removal from the international trade select committee.

13 Labour MPs voted against Labour’s motion:

Adrian Bailey

Kevin Barron

Chris Bryant

Ann Clwyd

Louise Ellman

Paul Farrelly

Jim Fitzpatrick

Margaret Hodge

David Lammy

Steve McCabe

Siobhain McDonagh

Ian Murray

Wes Streeting