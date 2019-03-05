Fiona Onasanya recall process begins

Speaker Bercow announced in the House of Commons today that Fiona Onasanya will face a petition to oust her as the recall process may now begin.

“I have received a letter this afternoon from the Registrar of Criminal Appeals, informing me that Fiona Onasanya’s application for leave to appeal against her conviction has been refused,” Bercow told MPs.

“This notification triggers the provisions of the Recall of MPs Act 2015, and I will accordingly be writing to the relevant petition officer to inform that person that Fiona Onasanya is therefore subject to a recall petition process.

“It will be for that officer to make the arrangements for the petition.”

Labour has said it will “support local residents in their efforts to trigger a by-election through a recall petition” and the local party in Peterborough has started campaigning with parliamentary candidate Lisa Forbes.