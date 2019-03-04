Rayner calls for “kinder” politics following attacks over Blair tweet

Angela Rayner faced fierce criticism on Sunday when she praised Tony Blair’s interview on The Andrew Marr Show and declared that “all shades of red are needed” within the Labour Party. By the afternoon, the Labour frontbencher had tweeted that the “trolling” reaction was “typical of the toxic political landscape we are in”, pointing out that Jeremy Corbyn would “never get into No10” if the party did not have room for her.
One of the best interviews I’ve seen from Tony Blair on #Marr all shades of red are needed in our @UKLabour party to take on this nasty Tory government who are wrecking our Country.
— Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) March 3, 2019
Rayner has consistently spoken about how New Labour – and particularly the Sure Start initiative – improved her life as a young, working-class single mother. But some Labour members were surprised that the Shadow Education Secretary, as a Corbynite (though often thought of as a ‘soft’ one), would compliment the former Labour Prime Minister responsible for the Iraq war. Last night, she felt the need to say: “For the record I will never turn on Corbyn.”
Revealing that a self-proclaimed Corbyn supporter was recently arrested for threatening to rape and murder her on social media, the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne has now posted a longer reaction on her Facebook page that calls on Labour members to be “kinder to each other”.
Below is the full text.
The nasty tweets and social media comments I’ve had over the last 24hrs prove we have a problem with some on the left that cannot disagree respectfully. I would also like to thank the many members who have given me lots of support and positive messages.
I’m not involved in any attempts to undermine our democratically elected leader, I don’t have any ambition to take over the party or be part of any faction and I’m not supporting Tony Blair’s war in Iraq or his attacks on Labour. People who know me know my views on this.
I respect Tonys right to disagree as did Jeremy when Tony was leader. I’m glad he isn’t leaving the party. We need more members not less. We have to unite as a party (that doesn’t mean we all agree on everything) but to suggest that because I’m trying to keep our great movement together and fight to get Jeremy into number 10 and the Tories out makes me a traitor and that I should resign (I was even given a #ResignRayner hashtag) tells you we have a problem. Anyone who thinks attacking our representatives, activists or supporters in this way will get us a socialist government are sadly mistaken.
It was only a couple of weeks ago someone claiming to be a Jeremy supporter was arrested for making threats to rape and murder me on social media. My house has panic buttons fitted. My colleague was assassinated doing her job that I do week in week out. Jeremy was attacked this weekend. We have to stop the personal attacks and be kinder to each other.
Now I’m off to London to fight as I do week in week out to get a Labour government and improve the lives of my constituents, question is are you with me?
