Shelly Asquith’s TU-esday round-up: Anti-Racism Day and #SaveHondaSwindon

While Labour’s affiliated unions may disagree on some of the finer details of Brexit, all are agreed that the government’s handling of it in parliament has been chaotic. The current threat to members’ jobs is nothing short of shameful.

The Spring Statement last week was met with resounding disappointment, with unions slamming many of the pledges on housing and jobs as woeful. Unison’s Dave Prentis commented: “The Chancellor’s statement will be swiftly forgotten, but the consequences of inaction will continue to scar communities for generations to come.”

But this weekend saw thousands of trade unionists come together with a positive message: uniting to mark the UN Anti-Racism Day. Activists marched in their thousands in London, Cardiff and Glasgow to show the strength of our opposition to racism and the division of the working class. Speaking at the rally, the CWU’s general secretary Dave Ward said: “It’s been a great day for the anti-racist movement… now we need to keep our unity and step up the fight against the evils of racism and prejudice.”

Updates on industrial action: