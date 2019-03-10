Sunday shows: Starmer, McDonnell, Chapman on Brexit and antisemitism

Ridge on Sunday

Keir Starmer, Shadow Brexit Secretary, confirmed that Labour wouldn’t be tabling a ‘people’s vote’ amendment on Tuesday despite John McDonnell saying it would come with the second meaningful vote.

On Shamima Begum and her child’s death: “I think the decision by the Home Secretary was the wrong decision and I think it was a rushed decision… Our Terrorism Acts are very wide ranging now so if you commit an offence in another country you can be prosecuted back here in the UK.”

On the second meaningful vote on Tuesday: “ I don’t know whether something dramatic will happen in the next 24 hours but unless it does, exactly the same deal, exactly the same deal is going to be put before parliament.”

On why Labour isn’t laying down an amendment for another EU referendum on Tuesday: “Th ere was an expectation that the deal would be different. I think across parliament, now people know the deal is the same, there is a strong sense that there should be an up/down vote on the deal… Tuesday is about exposing the weakness of the Prime Minister.”

On delaying Brexit: “T hree months is probably doable, beyond that it becomes much more difficult so we need to look at that sort of period in the first instance.”

On whether Labour is seriously considering Common Market 2.0: “ We have got to break the impasse, we have got a deal that isn’t getting through and we can’t just keep running down the clock.”

The Andrew Marr Show

John McDonnell, Shadow Chancellor, spoke from Labour’s Scottish conference and emphasised the need to prevent ‘no deal’.