WATCH: Another referendum would be “disastrous”, says Rayner

.@AngelaRayner says it would be disastrous to go back to the people now on Brexit #Peston pic.twitter.com/AnDT0BoRbE — Peston (@itvpeston) March 13, 2019

Labour frontbencher Angela Rayner described holding another EU referendum as “disastrous” in an appearance on ITV’s Peston on Wednesday night.

The Shadow Education Secretary acknowledged that the option was included in the conference policy approved by party members in September.

But asked about her personal view of another referendum, Angela Rayner said: “I think that would be disastrous for members of parliament to go back to the people with it because we would have failed in trying to find a consensus.

Rayner represents the constituency of Ashton-under-Lyne, which voted to leave by 63% in 2016. She has argued before that “if we end up with a second referendum then us as politicians have failed the public”.