WATCH: McDonnell on why he won’t march for a People’s Vote

“What I don’t want to do at this stage is alienate either side.” Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says he won’t be going to the People’s Vote march on Saturday – despite Labour conditionally supporting a second referendum. pic.twitter.com/Qf9DU976ER — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 22, 2019

John McDonnell has confirmed that he will not attend the ‘Put it to the People’ march for another referendum, which is being held in London tomorrow.

“Alastair Campbell asked me whether I’d be going along and I said to him very honestly that by going there I might alienate some of the people who are strong Leavers who I want to bring on board,” the Shadow Chancellor told Channel 4.

Referring to the composite motion that pledged to “support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote”, McDonnell said: “I support the conference resolution that went through…”

He defended the motion agreed by conference, denying it to be a “fudge” and arguing that the compromise was designed to “bring people together”.

“What I don’t want to do at this stage is alienate either side,” he concluded.