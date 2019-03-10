WATCH: Scottish Labour conference in video clips

Working together, sharing in ambition and sharing the rewards, we can change our country for the better. We will make Scotland work for the many, not the few. With us? 👉🏼https://t.co/3Z18sZcJlS pic.twitter.com/EFebnSa4Gy — Scottish Labour (@scottishlabour) March 9, 2019

Jeremy Corbyn opened Scottish Labour conference this weekend with a broad vision for transforming Scotland:

We stand ready to transform Scotland and the whole of the UK. #ScotLab19 pic.twitter.com/32qsloTseg — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) March 9, 2019

Young people are paying the price for austerity. It’s not only an economic and social disaster, it is a moral outrage – @jeremycorbyn #ScotLab19 pic.twitter.com/AdN89crRPy — Scottish Labour (@scottishlabour) March 8, 2019

We are facing a climate crisis. There’s no bigger threat to our future. Tackling it will be it a central objective of our industrial strategy – @jeremycorbyn #ScotLab19 pic.twitter.com/RWK20uSh21 — Scottish Labour (@scottishlabour) March 8, 2019

The real divide is between the many – who do the work, create the wealth and pay their taxes – and the few, who set the rules, reap the rewards and dodge their taxes. We will make Scotland work for working people – @jeremycorbyn #ScotLab19 pic.twitter.com/jxmJqXgoDp — Scottish Labour (@scottishlabour) March 8, 2019

Richard Leonard announced that Scottish Labour would extend free bus travel to under 25s and build a free bus network:

Scottish Labour will extend free bus travel to under 25s. But we will go further. We will build a free bus network to serve the whole of Scotland. pic.twitter.com/WufVLemDLs — Richard Leonard (@LabourRichard) March 9, 2019

John McDonnell focussed on Labour’s green industrial revolution:

Under Labour, Scotland will be at the heart of a Green Industrial Revolution in our energy sector that could save this planet.@johnmcdonnellMP #ScotLab19https://t.co/MSJRNZ13v6 pic.twitter.com/OH8Fd2alXK — Scottish Labour (@scottishlabour) March 10, 2019