Weekly survey: Brexit votes, the country’s issues, shadow cabinet

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.

Tell us what you think about this week’s Labour rebels, delaying Brexit, the biggest issues facing the country and your favourite shadow cabinet members.

Answer the four questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.

This survey will close at 8pm on Sunday 17th March, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.

Tags: Shadow cabinet / Weekly Survey / Brexit / Labour rebels / Indicative votes /

