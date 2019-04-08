WATCH: Ruth Jones sworn in as MP for Newport West

I am deeply honoured and humbled to be sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Newport West.
I will represent you to the best of my abilities.
I will seek to build trust, at a time when trust in politics is so dangerously low.
Thank you for this opportunity to serve. pic.twitter.com/rkN2ltCxoE
— Ruth Jones MP (@RuthNewportWest) April 8, 2019
Labour’s newest MP, Ruth Jones, has been sworn in. She will represent the Welsh seat of Newport West, previously occupied by Paul Flynn.
Harriet Harman, the Mother of the House, tweeted her congratulations and photos of Jones in Westminster this afternoon:
Congratulations & welcome to our newest Member of @HouseofCommons @RuthNewportWest! pic.twitter.com/jm78eWLmZm
— Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) April 8, 2019
There was a photo for only Welsh Labour MPs too:
Welsh labour MPs welcoming @WelshLabour newest mp to parliament today – congratulations @RuthNewportWest pic.twitter.com/iW4JxsbEMM
— David Hanson (@DavidHansonMP) April 8, 2019
