WATCH: Ruth Jones sworn in as MP for Newport West

Labour’s newest MP, Ruth Jones, has been sworn in. She will represent the Welsh seat of Newport West, previously occupied by Paul Flynn.

Harriet Harman, the Mother of the House, tweeted her congratulations and photos of Jones in Westminster this afternoon:

There was a photo for only Welsh Labour MPs too:

