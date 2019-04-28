Why Labour wants the UK to declare a national climate emergency

This week saw the worldwide celebration of Earth Day, and its theme of ‘Protect Our Species’ could not be more timely. We are in the midst of an environment and climate emergency, which the government refuses to admit. In fact, nine years of austerity have compounded the crisis facing our natural world.

Natural England, the body responsible for protecting and enhancing nature and implementing government policy on our natural environment, has had its budget cut by almost half since 2010. Prospect union’s deputy general secretary is right when he says that the Chancellor’s Spring Statement commitments on biodiversity are “worthless” without additional funding for Natural England. A leaked document from the organisation itself stated that it is too stretched to prevent “further human-induced extinctions of known threatened species”.

The Natural Capital Committee recently concluded that only half of our habitats currently meet minimum quality targets set by Natural England, with bees, butterflies, birds and bats continuing to decline. Currently the government is failing to meet 14 out of 19 biodiversity targets. This is not a small, marginal failing. These figures are cause for alarm and, more importantly, urgent action.

The government’s austerity programme has also hit our environment hard through unprecedented cuts to local councils of around 50% between 2010 and 2020. Many councils are voicing concerns over their ability to deliver even their legal minimum services, meaning that biodiversity loss and the protection of our green spaces are being pushed right down council agendas.

The dramatic increase in fly-tipping incidences, partly due to severe cut backs in proactive waste and recycling work from councils, is one of the most daily, visible signs of austerity. Instances of fly-tipping have risen by almost 40% between 2012 and 2017, 66% of which involves household waste. Councils are also being forced to sell-off public parks to fund basic services. In short, nature is being trashed, neglected and sold at the hands of the Tories.

Since taking up the position of Environment Secretary, Michael Gove has published almost 80 consultations, while only one piece of primary legislation has been brought into law. The time for press releases, warm words and endless consultations has to end.

I called on the government to join Labour in declaring an environment and climate emergency in the House of Commons last month but they refused to do so. This week, Labour will bring a vote to the House of Commons to force the government’s hand. Theresa May and Michael Gove must confront the reality of their austerity agenda on our natural world, immediately reverse policies such as their support for fracking and cuts to Natural England and get behind Labour’s call to action this Wednesday.