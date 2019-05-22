117 Labour MPs and MEP candidates: “It’s time to put it back to the people”

83 Labour MPs and 34 Labour MEP candidates have declared today that they believe it is time to hold another referendum.

Their statement reads: “Labour members, voters, MPs, MEPs and elected members across the country overwhelmingly support a public vote. It’s time to put it back to the people.”

It has been signed by 117 MPs, MEPs and MEP candidates – plus Labour mayors Damien Egan and Philip Glanville, and many more councillors and activists.

Labour for a Public Vote director Mike Buckley said: “Labour voters who want a public vote should be reassured that this remains our policy. Labour is, at heart, a Remain party – over 80% of our MPs, members and MEPs back a public vote and would campaign for Remain in a second referendum. Labour votes in parliament have prevented Brexit – and have made a final say the most popular choice among MPs.

“Because of a flawed electoral system, a vote for minor parties in tomorrow’s elections risks sending more Brexit Party MEPs to Europe, when a vote for Labour would mean more pro-public vote, pro-Remain Labour MEPs. As a result, it is vital to maximise the Labour vote to beat back the threat of Nigel Farage and his right-wing Brexit Party.’”

Signatories:

Labour MPs

Rushanara Ali MP – Bethnal Green and Bow Dr Rosena Allin-Khan MP – Tooting Tonia Antoniazzi MP – Gower Hilary Benn MP – Leeds Central Roberta Blackman-Woods MP – City of Durham Ben Bradshaw MP – Exeter Chris Bryant MP – Rhondda Karen Buck MP – Westminster North Richard Burden MP – Birmingham, Northfield Ruth Cadbury MP – Bretford and Isleworth Ann Clwyd MP – Cynon Valley Mary Creagh MP – Wakefield Marsha de Cordova MP – Battersea Neil Coyle MP – Bermondsey and Old Southwark Janet Daby MP – Lewisham East Geraint Davies MP – Swansea West Thangam Debboinaire MP – Bristol West David Drew MP – Stroud Anneliese Dodds MP – Oxford East Stephen Doughty MP – Cardiff South and Penarth Rosie Duffield MP – Canterbury Maria Eagle MP – Garston and Halewoods Julie Elliott MP – Sunderland Central Louise Ellman MP – Liverpool Riverside Paul Farrelly MP – Newcastle-under-Lyme Vicky Foxcroft MP – Lewisham, Deptford James Frith MP – Bury North Ruth George MP – High Peak Kate Green MP – Stretford and Urmston Lillian Greenwood MP – Nottingham South John Grogan MP – Keighley Preet Gill MP – Birmingham, Egbaston Helen Hayes MP – Dulwich and West Norwood Meg Hillier MP – Hackney South and Shoreditch Margaret Hodge MP – Barking Rupa Huq MP – Ealing Central and Acton Susan Elan Jones MP – Clwyd South Darren Jones MP – Bristol North West Ruth Jones MP – Newport West Liz Kendall MP – Leicester West Ged Killen MP – Rutherglen and Hamilton West Peter Kyle MP – Hove David Lammy MP – Tottenham Holly Lynch MP – Halifax Sandy Martin MP – Ipswich Rachael Maskell MP – York Central Chris Matheson MP – City of Chester Kerry McCarthy MP – Bristol East Siobhain McDonagh MP – Mitcham and Morden Alison McGovern MP – Wirral South Catherine McKinnell MP – Newcastle upon Tyne North Anna McMorrin MP – Cardiff North Madeleine Moon MP – Brigend Stephen Morgan MP – Portsmouth South Ian Murray MP – Edinburgh South Albert Owen MP – Ynys Mon Jess Philips MP – Birmingham Yardley Bridget Phillipson MP – Houghton and Sunderland South Luke Pollard MP – Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport Ellie Reeves MP – Lewisham East Rachel Reeves MP – Leeds West Virenda Sharma MP – Ealing Southall Barry Sheerman MP – Huddersfield Tulip Siddiq MP – Hampstead and Kilburn Andrew Slaughter MP – Hammersmith Jeff Smith MP – Manchester Withington Owen Smith MP – Pontypridd Alex Sobel MP – Leeds North West Jo Stevens MP – Cardiff Central Wes Streeting MP – Ilford North Paul Sweeney MP – Glasgow North East Stephen Timms MP – East Ham Gareth Thomas MP – Harrow West Anna Turley MP – Redcar Martin Whitfield MP – East Lothian Phil Wilson MP – Sedgefield Paul Williams MP – Stockton South Catherine West MP – Hornsey and Wood Green Matt Western MP – Warwick and Leamington Mohammad Yasin MP – Bedford Daniel Zeichner MP – Cambridge Chris Elmore MP – Ogmore Steve McCabe MP – Birmingham Selly Oak

Labour MEPs and MEP candidates