117 Labour MPs and MEP candidates: “It’s time to put it back to the people”

83 Labour MPs and 34 Labour MEP candidates have declared today that they believe it is time to hold another referendum.

Their statement reads: “Labour members, voters, MPs, MEPs and elected members across the country overwhelmingly support a public vote. It’s time to put it back to the people.”

It has been signed by 117 MPs, MEPs and MEP candidates – plus Labour mayors Damien Egan and Philip Glanville, and many more councillors and activists. 

 

Labour for a Public Vote director Mike Buckley said: “Labour voters who want a public vote should be reassured that this remains our policy. Labour is, at heart, a Remain party – over 80% of our MPs, members and MEPs back a public vote and would campaign for Remain in a second referendum. Labour votes in parliament have prevented Brexit – and have made a final say the most popular choice among MPs.

“Because of a flawed electoral system, a vote for minor parties in tomorrow’s elections risks sending more Brexit Party MEPs to Europe, when a vote for Labour would mean more pro-public vote, pro-Remain Labour MEPs. As a result, it is vital to maximise the Labour vote to beat back the threat of Nigel Farage and his right-wing Brexit Party.’”

Signatories:

Labour MPs

  1. Rushanara Ali MP – Bethnal Green and Bow
  2. Dr Rosena Allin-Khan MP – Tooting
  3. Tonia Antoniazzi MP – Gower
  4. Hilary Benn MP – Leeds Central
  5. Roberta Blackman-Woods MP – City of Durham
  6. Ben Bradshaw MP – Exeter
  7. Chris Bryant MP – Rhondda
  8. Karen Buck MP – Westminster North
  9. Richard Burden MP – Birmingham, Northfield
  10. Ruth Cadbury MP – Bretford and Isleworth
  11. Ann Clwyd MP – Cynon Valley
  12. Mary Creagh MP – Wakefield
  13. Marsha de Cordova MP – Battersea
  14. Neil Coyle MP – Bermondsey and Old Southwark
  15. Janet Daby MP – Lewisham East
  16. Geraint Davies MP – Swansea West
  17. Thangam Debboinaire MP – Bristol West
  18. David Drew MP – Stroud
  19. Anneliese Dodds MP – Oxford East
  20. Stephen Doughty MP – Cardiff South and Penarth
  21. Rosie Duffield MP – Canterbury
  22. Maria Eagle MP – Garston and Halewoods
  23. Julie Elliott MP – Sunderland Central
  24. Louise Ellman MP – Liverpool Riverside
  25. Paul Farrelly MP – Newcastle-under-Lyme
  26. Vicky Foxcroft MP – Lewisham, Deptford
  27. James Frith MP – Bury North
  28. Ruth George MP – High Peak
  29. Kate Green MP –  Stretford and Urmston
  30. Lillian Greenwood MP – Nottingham South
  31. John Grogan MP – Keighley
  32. Preet Gill MP – Birmingham, Egbaston
  33. Helen Hayes MP – Dulwich and West Norwood
  34. Meg Hillier MP – Hackney South and Shoreditch
  35. Margaret Hodge MP – Barking
  36. Rupa Huq MP – Ealing Central and Acton
  37. Susan Elan Jones MP – Clwyd South
  38. Darren Jones MP – Bristol North West
  39. Ruth Jones MP – Newport West
  40. Liz Kendall MP – Leicester West
  41. Ged Killen MP – Rutherglen and Hamilton West
  42. Peter Kyle MP – Hove
  43. David Lammy MP – Tottenham
  44. Holly Lynch MP – Halifax
  45. Sandy Martin MP – Ipswich
  46. Rachael Maskell MP – York Central
  47. Chris Matheson MP – City of Chester
  48. Kerry McCarthy MP – Bristol East
  49. Siobhain McDonagh MP – Mitcham and Morden
  50. Alison McGovern MP – Wirral South
  51. Catherine McKinnell MP – Newcastle upon Tyne North
  52. Anna McMorrin MP – Cardiff North
  53. Madeleine Moon MP –  Brigend
  54. Stephen Morgan MP – Portsmouth South
  55. Ian Murray MP – Edinburgh South
  56. Albert Owen MP – Ynys Mon
  57. Jess Philips MP – Birmingham Yardley
  58. Bridget Phillipson MP – Houghton and Sunderland South
  59. Luke Pollard MP – Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport
  60. Ellie Reeves MP – Lewisham East
  61. Rachel Reeves MP – Leeds West
  62. Virenda Sharma MP – Ealing Southall
  63. Barry Sheerman MP – Huddersfield
  64. Tulip Siddiq MP – Hampstead and Kilburn
  65. Andrew Slaughter MP – Hammersmith
  66. Jeff Smith MP – Manchester Withington
  67. Owen Smith MP – Pontypridd
  68. Alex Sobel MP – Leeds North West
  69. Jo Stevens MP – Cardiff Central
  70. Wes Streeting MP – Ilford North
  71. Paul Sweeney MP – Glasgow North East
  72. Stephen Timms MP – East Ham
  73. Gareth Thomas MP – Harrow West
  74. Anna Turley MP – Redcar
  75. Martin Whitfield MP – East Lothian
  76. Phil Wilson MP – Sedgefield
  77. Paul Williams MP – Stockton South
  78. Catherine West MP – Hornsey and Wood Green
  79. Matt Western MP – Warwick and Leamington
  80. Mohammad Yasin MP – Bedford
  81. Daniel Zeichner MP – Cambridge
  82. Chris Elmore MP – Ogmore
  83. Steve McCabe MP – Birmingham Selly Oak

Labour MEPs and MEP candidates

    1. Andrew Adonis, South West
    2. Jayne Allport, Yorkshire and the Humber
    3. Yvonne Atkinson, South West
    4. James Beckles, London
    5. Paul Brannen MEP, North East
    6. Richard Corbett MEP, Yorkshire and the Humber
    7. Seb Dance MEP, London
    8. Rohit Dasgupta, South East
    9. Duncan Enright, South East
    10. Amy Fowler, South East
    11. Neil Guild, South West
    12. Mary Honeyball MEP
    13. John Howarth MEP, South East
    14. Alison Hulme, Yorkshire and the Humber
    15. Jackie Jones, Wales
    16. Wajid Khan MEP, North West
    17. Jayne Kirkham, South West
    18. Jude Kirton-Darling MEP, North East
    19. David Martin MEP, Scotland
    20. Alex Mayer MEP, East of England
    21. Martin Mayer, Yorkshire and the Humber
    22. Clare Moody MEP, South West
    23. Arran Neathey, South East
    24. Rory Palmer MEP, East Midlands
    25. Alvin Shum, East of England
    26. Cathy Shutt, South East
    27. Anna Smith, East of England
    28. Sharon Taylor, East of England
    29. Eloise Todd, Yorkshire and the Humber
    30. Emma Turnbull, South East
    31. Derek Vaughan MEP, Wales
    32. Julie Ward MEP, North West
    33. Mary Wimbury, Wales
    34. Mark Whitcutt, Wales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

