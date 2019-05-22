WATCH: “You have no credibility,” Laura Pidcock tells Tory frontbencher

Brandishing a UN report on 14m UK people in poverty, Labour’s Laura Pidcock turns on Tory front bencher Damian Hinds: “Schools are struggling… You do not care, you have no credibility as an education secretary”#politicslive https://t.co/OdIP7iazao pic.twitter.com/b7A8ZfwFMa — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) 22 May 2019

Laura Pidcock accused Tory frontbencher Damian Hinds of not caring and said he had “no credibility as an Education Secretary” on the BBC’s Politics Live today.

“Schools are struggling. I came to you about my sixth form that had to be suspended in a rural part of my community. You did nothing,” the shadow minister for labour said. “You do not care, you have no credibility as an Education Secretary.”

The MP for North West Durham added: “We have obsessed on this programme about the disintegration of the Tory party, fine, but that does nothing to help the one and a half million people who are destitute.”