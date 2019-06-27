Labour MPs and peers demand Corbyn take action against Williamson

90 Labour parliamentarians have released a statement calling on Jeremy Corbyn to take action against Chris Williamson, the MP for Derby North whose suspension from the party was lifted by members of the ruling body on Wednesday.

Led by deputy leader Tom Watson, 89 other MPs and peers have signed a statement demanding that Corbyn “show leadership” on the issue. They have asked the Labour leader to request that the national executive committee (NEC) decision be overturned and to remove the whip from Williamson “immediately”.

Signatories include members of Labour’s frontbench team, such as Jenny Chapman, Gloria De Piero, Chi Onwurah and Sharon Hodgson.

The decision to issue Williamson with a formal warning rather than refer his case upwards to Labour’s national constitutional committee (NCC) was made by a panel of three NEC members. Labour MP Keith Vaz and local party representative Huda Elmi voted for Williamson to be readmitted, whereas George Howarth MP voted against.

LabourList understands that the full disputes panel – which meets in two weeks – can choose to reject the decision made, though cannot take itself take a decision on the case. It could either refer it again, to be heard by a different panel, or push through a rule change and allow the full NEC to hear the case.

Williamson was suspended from the party and the whip was withdrawn in February. The action was taken after footage emerged of Williamson telling a Momentum event that Labour had been “too apologetic” about antisemitism within the party and “given too much ground”.

Below is the full text of the statement so far signed by 90 Labour MPs and peers.

We cannot overstate the depth and breadth of hurt and anger felt about the readmission of Chris Williamson into the Labour Party and the questions that arise about the fairness of the process.

The officer recommendation – that Chris Williamson should be referred to the National Constitutional Committee for action – was ignored by the members of the NEC panel. That the composition of that panel was changed at short notice seems highly irregular.

Justice needs to be seen to be done and this process has not done that.

Given that the Labour Party is being investigated by the EHRC over allegations of institutional antisemitism this case is particularly important.

It is clear to us that the Labour Party’s disciplinary process remains mired by the appearance of political interference. This must stop. We need a truly independent process.

We call on Jeremy Corbyn to show leadership by asking for this inappropriate, offensive and reputationally damaging decision to be overturned and reviewed.

Ultimately, it is for Jeremy Corbyn to decide whether Chris Williamson retains the Labour whip. He must remove it immediately if we are to stand any hope of persuading anyone that the Labour Party is taking antisemitism seriously.

Signed:

Tom Watson

Holly Lynch

Stella Creasy

Anna Turley

Rosie Duffield

Louise Ellman

Ruth Smeeth

Jenny Chapman

Roberta Blackman-Woods

Stephen Doughty

Karin Smyth

Baroness Thornton

Lord McNicol

Baroness Morgan of Huyton

Lord Turnberg

Gloria De Piero

Baroness Royall of Blaisdon

Yvette Cooper

Baroness Massey of Darwen

Baroness Kingsmill

Lord Soley

Madeleine Moon

Kate Green

Ruth Cadbury

Owen Smith

Seema Malhotra

Liz Kendall

Chris Matheson

Margaret Hodge

Stephen Kinnock

Jeff Smith

Chris Bryant

Wes Streeting

Julie Elliot

Lord Levy

Lord Knight of Weymouth

Lord Harris of Haringey

Ali McGovern

James Frith

Lucy Powell

Bridget Phillipson

Pat McFadden

Baroness McIntosh of Hudnall

Lord Triesman

Lord Dubs

Ian Murray

Darren Jones

Alex Sobel

Karen Buck

Neil Coyle

Lord Mandelson

Anna McMorrin

Chi Onwurah

Baroness Taylor of Bolton

Lord Willie Bach

Susan Elan Jones

Ged Killen

Baroness Ramsay of Cartvale

Lord Livermore

Kevin Barron

Dan Jarvis

Jess Phillips

Martin Whitfield

Rachel Reeves

Peter Kyle

Baroness Armstrong of Hilltop

Lord Young of Norwood Green

Baroness Maggie Jones

Rushanara Ali

Debbie Abrahams

Daniel Zeichner

Lillian Greenwood

Graham Jones

Toby Perkins

Lord George Robertson

Baroness Mary Goudie

Barry Sheerman

Tonia Antoniazzi

Ian Lucas

Lord George Foulkes

Lord Wood of Anfield

Cat McKinnell

Ben Bradshaw

Lord Haskell

Lisa Nandy

Gareth Thomas

Lord Brooke

Sharon Hodgson

Ellie Reeves