Rayner, Ashworth and Cooper headline Fabian summer conference

On Saturday, the Fabian Society will hold its summer conference with the Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS) and with LabourList as media partner. The all day event from 10am to 5pm in London will feature speakers from across the labour movement, including shadow cabinet members Jonathan Ashworth and Angela Rayner and senior backbencher Yvette Cooper.

The Shadow Health Secretary is expected to make a policy announcement, while the rest of the conference will discuss current challenges for Labour in light of the disappointing set of European election results and amid ongoing internal conflict over the party’s Brexit position.

Where next for Brexit? Boris Johnson is expected to be Prime Minister, but it isn’t clear how likely no deal will become, with the frontrunner’s alternative plans looking unfeasible particularly if he sticks to the promise of leaving by October 31st. A panel in the morning – featuring Stella Creasy MP, The New Statesman‘s Stephen Bush and Richard Corbett MEP – will explore possible next steps.

Other panels throughout the day will cover topics such as the climate crisis with shadow minister Alan Whitehead, the path to a Labour majority with LabourList editor Sienna Rodgers, social security with MPs Rosie Duffield and Karen Buck, immigration with Lord Dubs, ‘intergenerational innovation’, youth homelessness, populism with Wes Streeting MP, the European left with Seb Dance MEP and industrial strategy.

Angela Rayner, Shadow Education Secretary, will deliver the final keynote speech before the event closes at 5pm followed by post-conference drinks.

The full-day conference offers an opportunity for Fabian members and Labour activists to meet each other, debate policy and discuss the future of the party. As the media partner, LabourList will bring you all the day’s coverage here and on Twitter @LabourList.

The conference will be held on Saturday 29th June 2019 at Congress House, 23-28 Great Russell Street, WC1B 3LS, from 10am to 5pm. View the full agenda and buy your ticket here.