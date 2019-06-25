Shelly Asquith’s TU-esday round-up: Boohoo, Netflix and more

For the first time, my column now looks at the breadth of industrial action taking place across trade unions, not just those affiliated to the Labour Party.

The RMT is balloting for strike on the London Underground over staffing cuts , following a protest outside City Hall last week demanding ‘no Tory cuts under a Labour mayor’. The union has an ongoing dispute on South West Railway too, as the strike to #KeepTheGuardOnTheTrain lasted all last week.



Bradford College UCU members will strike for three days next week (July 3 rd , 4 th, 5 th ) for the second time this year in an ongoing fight over drastic job cuts. The union has also called a protest at Stourbridge College on Saturday to oppose the planned closure , while Sandwell College is balloting for a strike until July 12 th in a row over the sacking of activist Dave Muritu for criticising the racist Prevent legislation.



There’s another strike coming up in Bradford as 300 NHS staff in Unison will walk out over privatisation for a week from Monday 8 th July. This follows the joint Unite and Unison three-day strike in Birmingham, which began yesterday over a similar issue.

There are a number of strikes taking place this week across Unite’s membership. Aberdeen airport workers will walk out on Thursday and Friday over the closure of their pension scheme. 900 bus drivers in South Yorkshire will strike on Saturday and Monday in rejection of a pay freeze, and workers at the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) will begin their strike – with an impressive mandate – tomorrow over a restructure.

The inspiring strike at Colloids plastics plant is now in its fifth week. Workers in Unite are on indefinite strike to #ReinstateGeorge after bosses disgracefully sacked the union rep. Last week police arrived after a scab car drove at the picket line. The union has organised a benefit this Friday to help raise money for the strike fund.

The GMB staged a protest outside DX in the West Midlands yesterday, as they sacked a union activist for seeking worker status as a self-employed courier.