Home

Weekly survey: Chris Williamson, Brexit position, Tory leadership

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.

Share your thoughts on Chris Williamson, Labour’s Brexit position and the Tory leadership race.

Answer the four questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.

This survey will close at 4.30pm on Monday 1st July, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.

Tags: Boris Johnson / Jeremy Hunt / Chris Williamson / Weekly Survey / Brexit / Tory leadership contest 2019 /

More from LabourList