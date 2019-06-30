Weekly survey: Chris Williamson, Brexit position, Tory leadership

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.
Share your thoughts on Chris Williamson, Labour’s Brexit position and the Tory leadership race.
Answer the four questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.
This survey will close at 4.30pm on Monday 1st July, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.
More from LabourList
Highlights: Labour at the Fabian 2019 summer conference
Sunday shows: McDonnell and McCluskey on Brexit, antisemitism and ‘frail’ Corbyn story
Trickett asks head of civil service for investigation and meeting