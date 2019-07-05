Corbyn wishes Amazon “many happy tax returns” on its 25th birthday

As Amazon reaches its 25th anniversary today, Jeremy Corbyn has wished the company a happy birthday by sending a card to found Jeff Bezos wishing him “many happy tax returns”.

The Labour leader has taken the opportunity to call on the American multination firm to pay its “fair share” of tax in the United Kingdom, offer employees a pay rise and “respect workers’ rights”.

Between 2016 and 2017, Amazon’s pre-tax profits increased from £24m to £72m, but its tax bill fell from £7.4m to £4.6m, according to Channel 4’s FactCheck. After deferring payment, it only had to pay £1.7m in tax that year.

Labour says that Amazon – worth £634bn, making it the world’s most valuable company – has paid less than 1% in tax (a total of £61.7m) since 1998, despite generating £6.86bn revenue in the UK.

Both Tory leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have promised to cut the level of corporation tax, which is already one of the lowest rates in the developed world at 19%.

My card to @Amazon on its 25th birthday. “You owe the British people millions in taxes that pay for the public services that we all rely on. Please pay your fair share.”#Amazon #Amazon25 pic.twitter.com/8YewzxEb1K — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 5, 2019

Below is the full text of Jeremy Corbyn’s birthday card.

Dear Jeff.

Happy Birthday. You owe the British people millions in taxes that pay for the public services that we all rely on. This year, pay your fair share of taxes, give your hard-working staff a pay rise and respect workers’ rights.

Many Happy Tax Returns,

Jeremy.