Full list: Labour’s London Assembly selection candidates

The full list of Labour members seeking to be candidates in the London Assembly 2020 elections has been obtained by LabourList.

Below is the complete list, with names categorised by the vacant seats that the member is interested in. Some are also interested in standing for the London-wide list, which is indicated.

At the bottom, there is a list of those only seeking to be candidates on the London-wide list, rather than a specific constituency.

The frontrunners in Barnet and Camden are thought to be Momentum-backed Faduma Hassan against Corbynsceptic-favoured Miriam Mirwitch and Anne Clarke, though Sagal Abdi-Wali has received the endorsement of Keir Starmer.

In Brent and Harrow, Momentum-backed Aghileh Djafari-Marbini is the one to watch. Former London Assembly Member Murad Qureshi is also seeking selection.

Journalist and activist Rowenna Davis, who stood in the marginal parliamentary seat of Southampton Itchen in 2015, is interested in Croydon and Sutton.

In the North East, Labour national executive committee (NEC) member Claudia Webbe is the left’s choice, while Val Bossman-Quarshie from Jeremy Corbyn’s seat is thought to be the main opposition.

Further details on the selection contest will be published by LabourList soon.

Barnet and Camden

Sagal Abdi-Wali

Anne Clarke

Faduma Hassan

Fleur Donnelly-Jackson (and London-wide)

Marion Sharples (and London-wide)

Miriam Mirwitch

Saima Amin (and London-wide)

Yasemin Brett (and London-wide)

Bexley and Bromley

Joe Cobham (and London-wide)

Peter Baker (and London-wide)

Stefano Borella

Sunny Lambe (and London-wide)

Brent and Harrow

Agha Hasan (and London-wide)

Aghileh Djafari-Marbini

Ajay Maru (and London-wide)

Barney O’Connor (and London-wide)

Bassam Mahfouz (and London-wide)

Bevan Powell (and London-wide)

Brahma Mihir Mohanty (and London-wide)

Dalvir Kaur

Karanvir Dhadwal (and London-wide)

Kareema Marikar

Kevin Nugent (and London-wide)

Krupesh Hirani (and London-wide)

Mike Odumosu (and London-wide)

Murad Qureshi (and London-wide)

Neeraj Patil (and London-wide)

Croydon and Sutton

Dora Dixon-Fyle

Patsy Cummings

Rowenna Davis

Havering and Redbridge

Andrew Achilleos (and London-wide)

Beverley Brewer (and London-wide)

Bob Littlewood

Douglas Beattie (and London-wide)

James Beckles (and London-wide)

James Ogungbose (and London-wide)

Jose Alexander (and London-wide)

Judith Garfield

Karunakaran Thekkeppurayil (and London-wide)

Leroy Logan

Liaquat Ali

Nazir Ahmed (and London-wide)

Sanu Miah (and London-wide)

Tahir Mirza (and London-wide)

Vanisha Solanki

North East

Claudia Webbe

Elizabeth Baptiste

Hather Ali (and London-wide)

Juliana Amaa (and London-wide)

Mandy Richards

Rakhia Ismail (and London-wide)

Sem Moema (and London-wide)

Soraya Adejare (and London-wide)

Valerie Bossman-Quarshie (and London-wide)

Yemi Osho (and London-wide)

South West

Candice Atterton (and London-wide)

Clara Widdison (and London-wide)

David Waller

Martin Langley (and London-wide)

Sandra Keen

Tom Bruce (and London-wide)

Vickram Grewal (and London-wide)

West Central

Rita Begum (and London-wide)

Sophie Charman-Blower (and London-wide)

Fiona Smith (and London-wide)

London-wide only

Abdul Abdullahi

Ade Adeshina

Marina Ahmad

Callum Anderson

Ahmad Aslam

Elly Baker

Mo Bakhtiar

Basita Bundu

Tom Copley

Stavros Marangos

Clayeon McKenzie

George Minnah

Paul Mollitt

Jay Morton

Placida Ojinnaka

Ripon Ray

Edwin Senjobe

Mohammed Bazeer Seyed

Sakina Sheikh

Preston Tabois

Bill Williams

Liam Young