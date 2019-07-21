Labour has launched new antisemitism education material developed by the party itself, and Jeremy Corbyn has sent the first resources on anti-racism to all members this afternoon.

“Over the coming months, the party will produce educational materials on a number of specific forms of racism and bigotry,” the email reads. “Our first materials are on antisemitism, recognising that anti-Jewish bigotry has reared its head in our movement.”

The email includes links to an ‘antisemitism minisite‘ and a new five-page document that LabourList understands has been written up by party officials and particularly the leader’s office. Both are titled ‘No Place For Antisemitism’.

The website page is comprised of a video from the Labour leader released in August 2018, text from the document (on “understanding” antisemitism, its history, conspiracy theories and Zionism), “helpful links and resources” that include the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition, an article by Corbyn in the Evening Standard and a Birkbeck university course, plus videos by Momentum.

The document specifically cites a number of examples of antisemitic claims, such as: “presenting Israel as controlling the world’s media and finances”, “Israeli responsibility for 9/11 or control of ISIS” and “holding all Jews in the UK and elsewhere responsible for what Israel does”.

Earlier this month, PoliticsHome revealed that Labour general secretary Jennie Formby asked both the Jewish Labour Movement and Jewish Leadership Council to endorse the document, but they refused.

JLM chair Mike Katz commented: “If they think we are going to mark their overdue homework for them then they have another thing coming.”